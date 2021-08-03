Cancel
Ferriday, LA

Ferriday calendar: What's coming up

Ferriday Post
(FERRIDAY, LA) Live events are coming to Ferriday.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ferriday:

Crooked Letter Picture Company Carnival

Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Thrill Rides, Kiddie Rides, Food, Games, Family Fun! Taking place at The Natchez Bluff Thursday, August 5 - Sunday, August 8 Thursday and Friday - Carnival opens 5pm-11pm Saturday and Sunday ...

Bryon Daniel and The Five Dead Dogs

Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 511 Main St, Natchez, MS

Bryon Daniel and The Five Dead Dogs will be at Locust Alley in Natchez, Mississippi. About this Event Another great night of music to benefit the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society. 100% of all...

Natchez, MS ServSafe® Manager Certification Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 639 S Canal St, Natchez, MS

Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date. Please email clientservices@hrbuni.net for late registration after that date.

Live Music at Smoot's Grocery in August 2021

Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 319 N Broadway St, Natchez, MS

Natchez's legendary restored Juke Joint carries a prestige all its own—a pillar of the city's history, an homage to the area's status along the Mississippi Blues Trail, and a modern-day site for...

SATURATE

Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Get ready for one of the biggest conferences to hit the Miss-Lou area: SATURATE at Cornerstone Church Natchez. This is a 3-day, 4 session event beginning Sunday 8.1.21 at 10:30am and continuing...

Learn More

With Ferriday Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

