Homer, AK

Homer events coming soon

Homer Bulletin
 3 days ago

(HOMER, AK) Homer is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Homer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMaGl_0bGQqAQM00

First Friday Opening, Nathan Amaranthine 5 -7p | Artist Talk 6p

Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 106 W Bunnell Ave, Homer, AK

Painter, Linda Infante Lyons and ceramists, Sarah Beaty exhibit for the month of June. Join us for the opening and artists' talks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NeqKM_0bGQqAQM00

Homer Farmers' Market

Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1155 Ocean Dr, Homer, AK

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29, 2021 - September 2021 Saturdays, 10AM - 3PM Wednesdays, 2PM - 5PM (Starting from July 7th) Location: Ocean Drive, Across

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg4OO_0bGQqAQM00

Homer Halibut Tournament

Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 4311 Freight Dock Rd, Homer, AK

Homer is open for business and we are very pleased to welcome you to the 1st Annual 2021 Homer Halibut Tournament, Friday & Saturday September 24-25 2021. Your registration fee includes fishing on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32SeNu_0bGQqAQM00

Private Spiritual Healing Intensive

Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 59982 Ohlson Mountain Rd, Homer, AK

08/27/2021 - 08/30/2021 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - August 27-20, 2021 Private Spiritual Intensive at The Whirling Rainbow Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XeW5F_0bGQqAQM00

Girls Varsity Competitive Cheer – Practice

Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Sport: Competitive Cheer Level: Girls Varsity Team: Homer High School Site: Homer High School Subsite: Green Room\n

Homer Bulletin

Homer Bulletin

Homer, AK
