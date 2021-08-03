Homer events coming soon

(HOMER, AK) Homer is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Homer:

First Friday Opening, Nathan Amaranthine 5 -7p | Artist Talk 6p Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 106 W Bunnell Ave, Homer, AK

Painter, Linda Infante Lyons and ceramists, Sarah Beaty exhibit for the month of June. Join us for the opening and artists' talks.

Homer Farmers' Market Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1155 Ocean Dr, Homer, AK

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29, 2021 - September 2021 Saturdays, 10AM - 3PM Wednesdays, 2PM - 5PM (Starting from July 7th) Location: Ocean Drive, Across

Homer Halibut Tournament Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 4311 Freight Dock Rd, Homer, AK

Homer is open for business and we are very pleased to welcome you to the 1st Annual 2021 Homer Halibut Tournament, Friday & Saturday September 24-25 2021. Your registration fee includes fishing on...

Private Spiritual Healing Intensive Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 59982 Ohlson Mountain Rd, Homer, AK

08/27/2021 - 08/30/2021 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - August 27-20, 2021 Private Spiritual Intensive at The Whirling Rainbow Center

Girls Varsity Competitive Cheer – Practice Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Sport: Competitive Cheer Level: Girls Varsity Team: Homer High School Site: Homer High School Subsite: Green Room

