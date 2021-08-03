Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silverton Times

Silverton calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Silverton Times
Silverton Times
 3 days ago

(SILVERTON, TX) Live events are coming to Silverton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Silverton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbMmP_0bGQq9cs00

Soroptimist Taste of Texas Wine Tour

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1307 W 6th, Plainview, TX

In the beautiful backyard of the President’s House Bed & Breakfast You can purchase your tickets from a Soroptimist Member Tickets are $40 each or $75 a couple

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpCzL_0bGQq9cs00

Punkin' Days (Pumpkin)

Floydada, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

10/09 to 10/09 2021 - Punkin' Days (Pumpkin) meta Downtown Courthouse Square, Floydada , TX Entertainment: 1 stage - R (music types: SW CY RK) ?? # of Exhibitors: 100+ Juried: no Prize Money: na

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htgoj_0bGQq9cs00

LIZZY'S 2nd APPEARANCE @LOCKNEY OLD SATURDAY FESTIVAL

Lockney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Hello BESTIES‼️ Lockney Tx is having their Old Fashion Saturday Festival all down main St.... food vendors vendors (INCLUDING MYSELF LIZZY'S 🤙) Car show DANCE 7-11 COME OUT AND JOIN US ☺️

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xujk0_0bGQq9cs00

Snag Your Table

Turkey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd St, Turkey, TX

Snag Your Table at Hotel Turkey on a Friday or Saturday Night!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drDPX_0bGQq9cs00

Justin Gambino: The Revival Tour

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

This year, Justin Gambino will embark on his "Revival" tour in the US with support from Ben Laine (in select cities in the New England area). The tour...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Silverton Times

Silverton Times

Silverton, TX
8
Followers
218
Post
338
Views
ABOUT

With Silverton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion#Dance#Live Events#House Bed Breakfast#Soroptimist#Tx Entertainment
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy