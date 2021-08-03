Silverton calendar: Events coming up
(SILVERTON, TX) Live events are coming to Silverton.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Silverton:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 1307 W 6th, Plainview, TX
In the beautiful backyard of the President’s House Bed & Breakfast You can purchase your tickets from a Soroptimist Member Tickets are $40 each or $75 a couple
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
10/09 to 10/09 2021 - Punkin' Days (Pumpkin) meta Downtown Courthouse Square, Floydada , TX Entertainment: 1 stage - R (music types: SW CY RK) ?? # of Exhibitors: 100+ Juried: no Prize Money: na
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Hello BESTIES‼️ Lockney Tx is having their Old Fashion Saturday Festival all down main St.... food vendors vendors (INCLUDING MYSELF LIZZY'S 🤙) Car show DANCE 7-11 COME OUT AND JOIN US ☺️
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 201 3rd St, Turkey, TX
Snag Your Table at Hotel Turkey on a Friday or Saturday Night!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM
This year, Justin Gambino will embark on his "Revival" tour in the US with support from Ben Laine (in select cities in the New England area). The tour...
