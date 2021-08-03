Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Junta News Beat

La Junta events calendar

Posted by 
La Junta News Beat
La Junta News Beat
 3 days ago

(LA JUNTA, CO) Live events are coming to La Junta.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Junta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Tmek_0bGQq8k900

Arkansas Valley Fair

Rocky Ford, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 105 N Main St, Rocky Ford, CO

The Arkansas Valley Fair is the oldest continuous fair in the State of Colorado Schedule:Watermelon Day Ride All You Want 1:00pm - 6:00 Pm- $2500 Wristband -

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZitN_0bGQq8k900

2021 American Solar Challenge - Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site in La Junta, Colorado (Day 1)

La Junta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 35110 CO-194, La Junta, CO

On August 4-5, 2021, solar cars participating in the 2021 American Solar Challenge on the Santa Fe National Historic Trail will be coming to Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site! Most teams are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShMR1_0bGQq8k900

CSB Baseball Colorado Combine - La Junta, CO 2021

La Junta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1802 Colorado Ave, La Junta, CO

Team Special: 5+ players = $25 off per registration. 9+ players = $50 off per registration. Contact Cortney cmccormick@collegescoutingbureau.net for discount code. Colleges Scheduled to Attend or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15dWle_0bGQq8k900

Graveside

Las Animas, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 15700 Co Rd HH, Las Animas, CO

Ernest Ray Ortega Ernest R. Ortega, 74, passed away on July 28, 2021 at his La Junta home. He was born on July 27, 1947 in La Junta to Matlde Martel & Mary A. (Aragon) Ortega. Ernest served in the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10T4S5_0bGQq8k900

48th Annual Rocky Ford Invitational

Rocky Ford, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 48th Annual Rocky Ford Invitational, hosted by Rocky Ford High School in Rocky Ford CO. Starting Friday, August 27th.

Learn More

Comments / 0

La Junta News Beat

La Junta News Beat

La Junta, CO
29
Followers
180
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With La Junta News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#La#The Arkansas Valley Fair#American Solar Challenge#Matlde Martel Mary A#Rocky Ford High School#Rocky Ford Co
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy