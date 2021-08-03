La Junta events calendar

(LA JUNTA, CO) Live events are coming to La Junta.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Junta:

Arkansas Valley Fair Rocky Ford, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 105 N Main St, Rocky Ford, CO

The Arkansas Valley Fair is the oldest continuous fair in the State of Colorado Schedule:Watermelon Day Ride All You Want 1:00pm - 6:00 Pm- $2500 Wristband -

2021 American Solar Challenge - Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site in La Junta, Colorado (Day 1) La Junta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 35110 CO-194, La Junta, CO

On August 4-5, 2021, solar cars participating in the 2021 American Solar Challenge on the Santa Fe National Historic Trail will be coming to Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site! Most teams are...

CSB Baseball Colorado Combine - La Junta, CO 2021 La Junta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1802 Colorado Ave, La Junta, CO

Team Special: 5+ players = $25 off per registration. 9+ players = $50 off per registration. Contact Cortney cmccormick@collegescoutingbureau.net for discount code. Colleges Scheduled to Attend or...

Graveside Las Animas, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 15700 Co Rd HH, Las Animas, CO

Ernest Ray Ortega Ernest R. Ortega, 74, passed away on July 28, 2021 at his La Junta home. He was born on July 27, 1947 in La Junta to Matlde Martel & Mary A. (Aragon) Ortega. Ernest served in the...

48th Annual Rocky Ford Invitational Rocky Ford, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 48th Annual Rocky Ford Invitational, hosted by Rocky Ford High School in Rocky Ford CO. Starting Friday, August 27th.