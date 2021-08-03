Libby calendar: What's coming up

(LIBBY, MT) Live events are lining up on the Libby calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Libby:

Soul of a Leader Retreat Libby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Have you considered the power of your leadership and the ripples you are creating in the lives of others? Grow as a leader and see how the health of your own soul impacts everything in your...

Graveside service Libby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Here is Andrew Reichow’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on July 23, 2021, at the age of 42, Andrew Reichow of Libby, Montana, born in...

Clash of the Carvers Libby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The 2021 Championship will be bigger and better than ever! This years competition will be Thursday, September 9th to Sunday, September 12th. Twenty of the world’s finest chainsaw artists will be...

Ignite the Nites Car Show Libby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Selfie Scavenger Hunt. 2:00pm – 7:00pm. $5 per person. Igniter’s registration table on Mineral Avenue. Car Show Registration. 3:00pm – 7:30pm. Igniter’s registration table on Mineral Avenue...

Midsummer Night's Dream in Libby Libby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 Ski Rd, Libby, MT

Four young lovers find themselves in an enchanted forest at the mercy of a feuding fairy king and queen. Along the way, they cross paths with many quirky characters and are swept up in a...