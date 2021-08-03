Cancel
Libby, MT

Libby calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Libby Digest
Libby Digest
 3 days ago

(LIBBY, MT) Live events are lining up on the Libby calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Libby:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003ZN8_0bGQq55y00

Soul of a Leader Retreat

Libby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Have you considered the power of your leadership and the ripples you are creating in the lives of others? Grow as a leader and see how the health of your own soul impacts everything in your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEmqo_0bGQq55y00

Graveside service

Libby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Here is Andrew Reichow’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on July 23, 2021, at the age of 42, Andrew Reichow of Libby, Montana, born in...

Learn More

Clash of the Carvers

Libby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The 2021 Championship will be bigger and better than ever! This years competition will be Thursday, September 9th to Sunday, September 12th. Twenty of the world’s finest chainsaw artists will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21FNIh_0bGQq55y00

Ignite the Nites Car Show

Libby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Selfie Scavenger Hunt. 2:00pm – 7:00pm. $5 per person. Igniter’s registration table on Mineral Avenue. Car Show Registration. 3:00pm – 7:30pm. Igniter’s registration table on Mineral Avenue...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6KQC_0bGQq55y00

Midsummer Night's Dream in Libby

Libby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 Ski Rd, Libby, MT

Four young lovers find themselves in an enchanted forest at the mercy of a feuding fairy king and queen. Along the way, they cross paths with many quirky characters and are swept up in a...

Learn More

Libby Digest

Libby Digest

Libby, MT
