Tuskahoma, OK

Coming soon: Tuskahoma events

Tuskahoma Voice
 3 days ago

(TUSKAHOMA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Tuskahoma calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tuskahoma:

Live Music: MJ and the Geezers Live

Tuskahoma, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 15632 SE Highway #2, Tuskahoma, OK

Join us for Seafood weekend and live music with MJ and the Geezers! Kids are welcome. No one under 21 in the bar area. NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR BEVERAGES ALLOWED ON PREMISES PER OKLAHOMA STATE LAW!

Wilburton 7:00pm – City Hall

Wilburton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 300 W Main St, Wilburton, OK

Sign-in begins at 6:30 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Ladies Paint Party

Talihina, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Hey Ladies!! We will be having a paint party for our fellowship night! It will be Monday, August 9 at 6:00 pm cost is $15 per person. We will be painting a vintage truck with sunflowers. I have...

"Keep It Neat" Benefit Golf Tournament

Wilburton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 2555 Golf Course Rd, Wilburton, OK

The "Keep It Neat" Benefit Golf tournament is a fundraiser for Wilburton Main Street, Inc. All of the proceeds will benefit Wilburton Main Street, Inc. projects and events. The tournament is a...

Talihina Christmas Parade of Lights

Talihina, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 1st St, Talihina, OK

Evening parade and tree lighting ceremony with Christmas carols, snacks and hot chocolate in the downtown park. Sat 6-10pm.

ABOUT

With Tuskahoma Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

