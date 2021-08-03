Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Devils Lake, ND

Devils Lake events coming up

Posted by 
Devils Lake Digest
Devils Lake Digest
 3 days ago

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) Live events are coming to Devils Lake.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Devils Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhAF2_0bGQq2Rn00

Harley Hog Rally

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 208 Highway 2 West, Devils Lake, ND

This is the 2006 Harley Davidson Rally. All Day Event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGXt1_0bGQq2Rn00

2021 Devils Lake Splash Bash

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1209 5th Ave NE, Devils Lake, ND

Join American Bank Center at the Mike Dosch Memorial Pool for the 2021 Splash Bash! During the event you can expect music, food and prizes! Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free Swim from 1 p.m. to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nizvh_0bGQq2Rn00

Michael Pink @ Proz

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 6th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

Michael Pink will be playing at Proz from 7-11pm on August 20th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcyuX_0bGQq2Rn00

Annual Living History Field Day

Fort Totten, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 417 Calvary Cir, Fort Totten, ND

Student registration required. Sponsored with the friends of Fort Totten State Historic Site.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MPob_0bGQq2Rn00

Summer Supper

Egeland, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Main St, Egeland, ND

Come one out and let us cook for you! We will be grilling up burgers, brats and hotdogs with all the fixings. We will also have a raffle board set up to raffle off 2 tickets and $1000 for the UND...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake, ND
26
Followers
181
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Devils Lake Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Devils Lake, ND
Government
City
Egeland, ND
City
Devils Lake, ND
City
Fort Totten, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Harley Davidson Rally#Nd Student#Und
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy