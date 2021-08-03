Devils Lake events coming up

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) Live events are coming to Devils Lake.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Devils Lake:

Harley Hog Rally Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 208 Highway 2 West, Devils Lake, ND

This is the 2006 Harley Davidson Rally. All Day Event.

2021 Devils Lake Splash Bash Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1209 5th Ave NE, Devils Lake, ND

Join American Bank Center at the Mike Dosch Memorial Pool for the 2021 Splash Bash! During the event you can expect music, food and prizes! Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free Swim from 1 p.m. to...

Michael Pink @ Proz Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 6th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

Michael Pink will be playing at Proz from 7-11pm on August 20th!

Annual Living History Field Day Fort Totten, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 417 Calvary Cir, Fort Totten, ND

Student registration required. Sponsored with the friends of Fort Totten State Historic Site.

Summer Supper Egeland, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Main St, Egeland, ND

Come one out and let us cook for you! We will be grilling up burgers, brats and hotdogs with all the fixings. We will also have a raffle board set up to raffle off 2 tickets and $1000 for the UND...