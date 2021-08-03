Nantucket calendar: Events coming up

(NANTUCKET, MA) Live events are lining up on the Nantucket calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nantucket area:

Meet the Maker: Silas edition. Nantucket, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5 Bartlett Farm Road, Nantucket, MA 02554

Silas is brewin' some incredible beers here at Cisco. Drink them with him! Learn & listen from the maker himself.

Hands on History Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 13 Broad St, Nantucket, MA

Join us this summer for history-themed crafts in the Whaling Museum Discovery Center. Learn about the history of Nantucket through […]



Cocktails, Conversation, & Couture with Elin Hilderbrand & Jennifer Weiner Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 77 Easton St, Nantucket, MA

Join New York Times bestselling authors Elin Hilderbrand and Jennifer Weiner for an early evening of signature cocktails and light bites, Read the Runway fashion show featuring local shops and the...

Pop-Up Porch Concert: Greta Feeney Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 1 India St, Nantucket, MA

The Nantucket Community Music Center and the Nantucket Atheneum are partnering to present a series of six concerts on the Weezie Library for Children porch. Bring a chair or a blanket and settle...

DAWES - Night 2 Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 16 Dave St, Nantucket, MA

Hailing from Los Angeles, California, US, Dawes are a four-piece folk-rock band, creating a sound reminiscent of 1960s ‘Laurel Canyon,’ of Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Crosby, Stills & Nash...