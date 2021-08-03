Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nantucket, MA

Nantucket calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Nantucket Voice
Nantucket Voice
 3 days ago

(NANTUCKET, MA) Live events are lining up on the Nantucket calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nantucket area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i67Ql_0bGQpzxq00

Meet the Maker: Silas edition.

Nantucket, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5 Bartlett Farm Road, Nantucket, MA 02554

Silas is brewin' some incredible beers here at Cisco. Drink them with him! Learn & listen from the maker himself.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01d39y_0bGQpzxq00

Hands on History

Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 13 Broad St, Nantucket, MA

Join us this summer for history-themed crafts in the Whaling Museum Discovery Center. Learn about the history of Nantucket through […]\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JheaK_0bGQpzxq00

Cocktails, Conversation, & Couture with Elin Hilderbrand & Jennifer Weiner

Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 77 Easton St, Nantucket, MA

Join New York Times bestselling authors Elin Hilderbrand and Jennifer Weiner for an early evening of signature cocktails and light bites, Read the Runway fashion show featuring local shops and the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VuF0E_0bGQpzxq00

Pop-Up Porch Concert: Greta Feeney

Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 1 India St, Nantucket, MA

The Nantucket Community Music Center and the Nantucket Atheneum are partnering to present a series of six concerts on the Weezie Library for Children porch. Bring a chair or a blanket and settle...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZSGo_0bGQpzxq00

DAWES - Night 2

Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 16 Dave St, Nantucket, MA

Hailing from Los Angeles, California, US, Dawes are a four-piece folk-rock band, creating a sound reminiscent of 1960s ‘Laurel Canyon,’ of Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Crosby, Stills & Nash...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Nantucket Voice

Nantucket Voice

Nantucket, MA
17
Followers
171
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nantucket Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nantucket, MA
Government
State
California State
County
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Nantucket, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Weiner
Person
Joni Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broad St#Museum#Ma 02554#Ma Join New York Times#The Nantucket Atheneum#Ma Hailing#Crosby Stills Nash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cisco
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy