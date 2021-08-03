Cancel
Caribou, ME

Caribou calendar: What's coming up

Caribou Today
Caribou Today
 3 days ago

(CARIBOU, ME) Caribou has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Caribou area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7pmk_0bGQpvQw00

Military honors

Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 37 Lombard Rd, Caribou, ME

Here is Ricky DeWitt’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Ricky DeWitt (Caribou, Maine), born in Fort Fairfield, Maine...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25GAzW_0bGQpvQw00

Card Club

Limestone, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 30 Main St, Limestone, ME

Come join other card enthusiasts and play a few hands of cribbage, bridge, gin rummy or any other card game! Manaus Books & Coffeeshop, 30 Main St, Limestone\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EvJ3P_0bGQpvQw00

2021-2022 Season Kick Off

Washburn, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 48 Station Rd, Washburn, ME

All members (and potential members) are encouraged to attend the 1st meeting of the season. We will be cooking Hot Dogs on the BBQ so plan to bring your favorite side dish or desert to help us...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bldQQ_0bGQpvQw00

Virtual Pet Show

Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 30 High St, Caribou, ME

Does your pet know any tricks? Do you have any interesting stories about them? Are they just your best friend? Show them off! Sign up with Miss Erin to attend our Virtual Pet Show via Zoom. Open...

WTR Annual August Fest Breakfast

Washburn, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 48 Station Rd, Washburn, ME

Start your day off right with a delicious breakfast from the crew at WTRSC. Breakfast includes Scrambled Eggs, choice of Bacon or Sausage, French Toast and Home Fries. Choice of drink includes...

ABOUT

With Caribou Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

