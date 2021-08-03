Steele calendar: What's coming up

(STEELE, ND) Live events are coming to Steele.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Steele:

Bismarck Fall Home Expo Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 315 South 5th Street, Bismarck, ND 58504

Join us for the Bismarck Fall Home Expo happening October 8th - 10th at the Bismarck Event Center.

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 103 Main St, Pettibone, ND

Event #44 Long Branch Bar & Grill-$100 Buy In-w/ Optional $100 Add-ons-"Summer Super Stack Series"-Featuring B.B. Ante Only Structure-***25,000 Starting Stack!!!*** NOON START TIME!!! Long Branch...

South Central Threshing Association Braddock, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5855 16th Ave SE, Braddock, ND

Antique tractor parade, and demonstrations of antique equipment. Antique tractor pull, pickups, stock and super stock. Chuckwagon on grounds, flea market and entertainment.

Outdoor Range High Power Moffit, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Moffit, ND

There will be Tuesday evening High Power practice sessions (from the under the main canopy) from Apr 27 – Sept 21, 2021. Electronic targets are used for scoring. If you are planning to attend...

Family Camp 2021 Medina, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 4848 36th St SE, Medina, ND

Hey Everyone! Join us August 12th-15th, for Family Camp 2021! This is going to be an amazing weekend of family time, fun, food, and faith! Whether you are single or have a large family, Family...