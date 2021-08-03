Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steele, ND

Steele calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Steele News Alert
Steele News Alert
 3 days ago

(STEELE, ND) Live events are coming to Steele.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Steele:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rm2qz_0bGQpmjd00

Bismarck Fall Home Expo

Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 315 South 5th Street, Bismarck, ND 58504

Join us for the Bismarck Fall Home Expo happening October 8th - 10th at the Bismarck Event Center.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKYvi_0bGQpmjd00

Event #44 Long Branch Bar & Grill-$100 Buy In-w/ Optional $100 Add-ons-"Summer Super Stack Series"

Pettibone, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 103 Main St, Pettibone, ND

Event #44 Long Branch Bar & Grill-$100 Buy In-w/ Optional $100 Add-ons-"Summer Super Stack Series"-Featuring B.B. Ante Only Structure-***25,000 Starting Stack!!!*** NOON START TIME!!! Long Branch...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xkB2_0bGQpmjd00

South Central Threshing Association

Braddock, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5855 16th Ave SE, Braddock, ND

Antique tractor parade, and demonstrations of antique equipment. Antique tractor pull, pickups, stock and super stock. Chuckwagon on grounds, flea market and entertainment.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PTbfy_0bGQpmjd00

Outdoor Range High Power

Moffit, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Moffit, ND

There will be Tuesday evening High Power practice sessions (from the under the main canopy) from Apr 27 – Sept 21, 2021. Electronic targets are used for scoring. If you are planning to attend...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NMvdm_0bGQpmjd00

Family Camp 2021

Medina, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 4848 36th St SE, Medina, ND

Hey Everyone! Join us August 12th-15th, for Family Camp 2021! This is going to be an amazing weekend of family time, fun, food, and faith! Whether you are single or have a large family, Family...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Steele News Alert

Steele News Alert

Steele, ND
5
Followers
183
Post
296
Views
ABOUT

With Steele News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pettibone, ND
City
Braddock, ND
City
Moffit, ND
City
Medina, ND
City
Steele, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bismarck Event Center#Nd Event#Long Branch Bar Grill#Nd Antique#High Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy