Richfield, ID

Richfield events calendar

Richfield Post
Richfield Post
 3 days ago

(RICHFIELD, ID) Richfield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Richfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cnmnd_0bGQpYKL00

Bread & Circus Live at Mahoney's Bar & Grill

Bellevue, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 105 Main St, Bellevue, ID

The band is back in Bellevue, Idaho with our friends on the patio at Mahoney's Bar & Grill. Fantastical food, libations and folks just like you. Gratis. All ages. Hot fun in the summertime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHl9Y_0bGQpYKL00

12th Annual Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering

Shoshone, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 201 S Beverly St, Shoshone, ID

The Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering is an annual celebration of the ranching and rural West. Through poetry, music and stories – ranchers express the beauty and challenges of a life deeply connected...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kQ6M_0bGQpYKL00

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Gooding, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 267 N Canyon Dr, Gooding, ID

We have joined forces with the American Red Cross to help stabilize the blood supply across the Nation. Please join our lifesaving mission and schedule an appointment today...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1j86_0bGQpYKL00

Dana Glass Horsemanship Clinic - Foundation + Connection

Bellevue, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 114 Calypso Ln, Bellevue, ID

Good horsemanship and true connection begin from the ground. This class is valuable for every level of horse and every discipline and is designed to build and strengthen fundamentals from the...

Pitchfork

Bellevue, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 105 Main St, Bellevue, ID

Rooty Tooty Bluegrass for your Booty! We can’t wait to welcome for the first time Pitchfork from Las Vegas to our little outdoor stage. Described as Rooty Tooty Bluegrass for your Booty, this show...

Richfield Post

Richfield Post

Richfield, ID
ABOUT

With Richfield Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

