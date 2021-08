A super PAC supporting President Biden warns that Democrats could face defeat in the 2022 midterm elections if they don't campaign more "aggressively" on Biden's policies. A June strategy memo from Unite the Country, obtained by Politico, raised serious concerns that voters are virtually clueless about the successes so far under the Biden Administration. Democrats need to tout the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill that Biden signed into law in March and do a better job selling the two infrastructure plans that Biden is currently trying to usher through Congress, the group says.