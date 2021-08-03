Cancel
Loa, UT

What's up Loa: Local events calendar

Loa Today
Loa Today
 3 days ago

(LOA, UT) Loa is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Loa area:

2021 Wayne County Fair

Loa, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: UT-24, Loa, UT

Don’t forget to mark your calendars and plan on being in Beautiful Wayne County for a week full of fun fair events!August 16th-21st 2021Opening Ceremonies- WednesdaySmall Fry rodeo...

2021 Fort Desolation Fest Expo

Torrey, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 650 East Cougar Ridge Road, Torrey, UT

Adventures by Day, Music by Night Fort Desolation announces its first annual Fort Desolation Fest this August 20-22, 2021 at Cougar Ridge Resort in Torrey, Utah.This one-of-a-kind music festival...

CAROLYN LIVENSPERGER

Torrey, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 185 W Main St, Torrey, UT

CAROLYN LIVENSPERGER, Ecologist – Capitol Reef National Park: “Seeps & Springs at CRNP”

Dave Stamey: Under The Western Sky

Monroe, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Where: The Backyard Venue (335 S 100 W- Monroe, UT) Cowboys and Indians Magazine has called him “the Charlie Russell of Western Music.” Western Horseman Magazine has declared his “Vaquero Song” to...

First Annual T14P Poker Run

Richfield, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:59 PM

Address: 410 East 200 South, Richfield, UT 84701

In summary we have a 206 mile route planned full of beautiful scenery through US and state highways. All so you can help us fund wigs.

With Loa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

