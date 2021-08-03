Evant events calendar
(EVANT, TX) Evant is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Evant:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM
View MILLER Atlas 3304 Online Auctions In Jonesboro, Texas at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 3501 Co Rd 213, Jonesboro, TX
Small class on private facility. I keep all my classes small to maximize individual attention. This is a great course for all gun owners, but especially useful for new gun owners. Detailed...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Gatesville, TX 76598
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM
Address: 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove, TX 76522
THIS SITE IS FOR VENDOR PAYMENT REGISTRATION ONLY. The pageant has drawn 50+ contestants this year.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: Raumünzach 4, Parkplatz Bahnhof Raumünzach, 76596 Forbach
Der Aufstieg von Raumünzach zur Schwarzenbachtalsperre wird schon allein durch den imposanten Anblick des Bauwerks und des Stausees...
