Evant events calendar

(EVANT, TX) Evant is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Evant:

MILLER Atlas 3304 Online Auctions In Jonesboro, Texas Jonesboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

View MILLER Atlas 3304 Online Auctions In Jonesboro, Texas at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

NRA Basic Pistol Course Jonesboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3501 Co Rd 213, Jonesboro, TX

Small class on private facility. I keep all my classes small to maximize individual attention. This is a great course for all gun owners, but especially useful for new gun owners. Detailed...

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Gatesville Gatesville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Gatesville, TX 76598

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Krist Kindl Markt Pageant--VENDOR REGISTRATION PAYMENT Copperas Cove, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

THIS SITE IS FOR VENDOR PAYMENT REGISTRATION ONLY. The pageant has drawn 50+ contestants this year.

Single-Wanderung Höhenwanderung Schwarzenbachtalsperre (40+) Gatesville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Raumünzach 4, Parkplatz Bahnhof Raumünzach, 76596 Forbach

Der Aufstieg von Raumünzach zur Schwarzenbachtalsperre wird schon allein durch den imposanten Anblick des Bauwerks und des Stausees...