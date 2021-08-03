Cancel
Verdigre, NE

Coming soon: Verdigre events

Verdigre Updates
 3 days ago

(VERDIGRE, NE) Verdigre has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Verdigre:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVAUn_0bGQpL6800

Plainview Farmers' Market

Plainview, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Wednesdays, 9AM - 12.30PMLocation: Chilvers Park - Maple Street and Highway 20

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PV5qW_0bGQpL6800

Springfield Community Bible Church Concert

Springfield, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Springfield, South Dakota (near Yankton) is the location for some down-home gospel music! We are looking forward to our trip back to the area! No charge for the concert, a free will offering will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052bjt_0bGQpL6800

Creighton WIC & Imms Clinic

Creighton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

« All Events Creighton WIC & Imms Clinic August 17 @ 10:30 am -

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Q9Ym_0bGQpL6800

Presbyterian Church Octoberfest Turkey Supper

Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2533 Apple St, Niobrara, NE

First Saturday of deer season. Presbyterian Church annual Fall supper with Turkey and all the trimmings, also a Country Store.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQXO2_0bGQpL6800

Long Range Precision - 1 (LRP-1) / Aug 21st / $285 per student

Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 89054 519 Avenue, Niobrara, NE

Our Long Range Precision 1 (LRP-1) class was created by Kenny Winn, Heartland Precision Rifle's president and former Army Sniper instructor, to serve as the foundation for all long range rifle...

Learn More

Comments / 0

