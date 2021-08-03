Events on the Ridgeway calendar

(RIDGEWAY, MO) Live events are coming to Ridgeway.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ridgeway:

MO: Early Archery Hunt at The Lodge at Circle J Martinsville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Come join your ADC sisters in northwest Missouri for our FIRST ANNUAL EARLY ARCHERY HUNT. You will be enjoying the sights and sounds of early fall from a tree stand; waiting on Mr. Velvet to...

DCH Auxiliary Golf Tournament Leon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Decatur County Golf and Country Club, 1204 W 1st St, Leon, IA

It’s time again for Decatur County Hospital Auxiliary’s Annual Golf Tournament!!! We’d love to have you play in this year’s event. Date: Saturday, August 7 Location: Leon Golf and Country Club Tee...

Grundy County Back to School Event 2021 Trenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

A needs-based event provided by churches, businesses, agencies and individuals to assist students who attend school in Grundy County, Missouri.

Calamity Jane Days Princeton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 601 Grant St, Princeton, MO

Third Saturday. Princeton is the birthplace and childhood home of Calamity Jane. In recognition of this Princeton hosts Calamity Jane Days Fall Festival each September. Martha Jane Cannary (aka...

Mixology Kickin Off The 2021 Jameson Picnic Jameson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

For the first time ever its Mixology kickin' off the Jameson Picnic in 2021! Put on your dancin shoes and come on over Thursday evening and hang out with us 7-10 Also check out other Trips ...