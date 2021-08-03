Cancel
Agriculture

GRI introduces material handling solid snow tire

By Tire Business Staff
Tire Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBADALGAMA, Sri Lanka — Specialty tire maker Global Rubber Industries (Pvt.) Ltd. (GRI) is releasing a special material handling solid tire, the Peakmaster Snow, to operate indoors and outdoors in snowy terrain. GRI said the product provides outstanding performance in low temperatures, and its special compound was tested in sub-zero...

#Snow Tires#Tire Tread#Gri#Badalgama
