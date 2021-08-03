GRI introduces material handling solid snow tire

We present an arbitrary updated Lagrangian Material Point Method (A-ULMPM) to alleviate issues, such as the cell-crossing instability and numerical fracture, that plague state of the art Eulerian formulations of MPM, while still allowing for large deformations that arise in fluid simulations. Our proposed framework spans MPM discretizations from total Lagrangian formulations to Eulerian formulations. We design an easy-to-implement physics-based criterion that allows A-ULMPM to update the reference configuration adaptively for measuring physical states including stress, strain, interpolation kernels and their derivatives. For better efficiency and conservation of angular momentum, we further integrate the APIC[Jiang et al. 2015] and MLS-MPM[Hu et al. 2018] formulations in A-ULMPM by augmenting the accuracy of velocity rasterization using both the local velocity and its first-order derivatives. Our theoretical derivations use a nodal discretized Lagrangian, instead of the weak form discretization in MLS-MPM[Hu et al. 2018], and naturally lead to a "modified" MLS-MPM in A-ULMPM, which can recover MLS-MPM using a completely Eulerian formulation. A-ULMPM does not require significant changes to traditional Eulerian formulations of MPM, and is computationally more efficient since it only updates interpolation kernels and their derivatives when large topology changes occur. We present end-to-end 3D simulations of stretching and twisting hyperelastic solids, splashing liquids, and multi-material interactions with large deformations to demonstrate the efficacy of our novel A-ULMPM framework.