Abiquiu, NM

Live events Abiquiu — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Abiquiu Daily
Abiquiu Daily
 3 days ago

(ABIQUIU, NM) Live events are coming to Abiquiu.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Abiquiu:

San Pedro Parks Wilderness Hike

Coyote, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Coyote, NM

Sign-ups will be accepted only at the link provided below. Saturday, August 28: San Pedro Parks Wilderness Hike We will hike the San Pedro Parks Wilderness as it eases into autumn. San Pedro Parks...

Setting the Scenery: AFF’s New Mexico Writers Retreat

Abiquiu, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 280 Private Drive 1708 Highway, US-84, Abiquiu, NM

Austin Film Festival is excited to announce a new partnership with Ghost Ranch . This August 11 – 15, 2021, join our organizations for a weekend retreat in Abiquiu, New Mexico, as we explore...

Dixon Farmer Market

Dixon, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2075 NM-68, Dixon, NM

Season: SummerMarket Hours:June 9 - October 2021Wednesdays: 3:30pm - 6:30pmLocation: Vivc Winery: 2075 NM-68, Dixon, NM 87527

2021 New Mexico Open Water Swim Series III: Lake Heron

Chimayo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Open Water Swim Clinic, 1.2 Mile, or 5k Swim at Lake Heron State Park

Choosing Conscious Elderhood

Abiquiu, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 280 Private Drive 1708 Highway, US-84, Abiquiu, NM

It is in the natural world that we can most easily remember that which is authentic and natural in ourselves, and thus gain an eagle’s eye view of our place and potential in the larger web of...

Learn More

With Abiquiu Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

