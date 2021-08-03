Events on the Terreton calendar

(TERRETON, ID) Live events are lining up on the Terreton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Terreton:

Boo at the Idaho Falls Zoo 2021 Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2725 Carnival Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Enjoy over 500,000 lights, 1000 pumpkins, light sculptures, decorations and trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo. This “Merry not Scar

Dr. Slaughter's Alumni - Third Annual Reunion - RSVP Only Rigby, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 490 N 4000 E, Rigby, ID

Calling out to our Dr. Slaughter's family and alumni!! If you were Senior Staff, a dancer and/or characters for at least 5 years, we would love to invite you to our third Annual Reunion. We would...

Third Annual Krampusnacht Parade Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 429 B St, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Celebrate the European Pagan tradition of Krampusnacht! Assemble at Healing Hands, parade through downtown to Shaddow Domain and back.

Great Snake River Idaho Falls Duck Race Car Show Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 525 River Parkway, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Great Snake River Idaho Falls Duck Race Car Show Event

Class - Oil Infusions Rigby, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Class - Oil Infusions at 3867 E 12 N, 3867 East 12 North, Rigby, United States on Tue Aug 03 2021 at 07:00 pm to 08:30 pm