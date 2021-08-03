Hazy sunshine today

Sunshine mixing with clouds, very warm but not too humid. High: 89. Times of clouds and sunshine and a bit more humid; PM shower/t-storm in spots. High: 87 Low: 66. In case you're counting, Thursday was our seventh straight day of refreshingly low humidity by mid-summer standards. And it was also the first time since August began last Sunday that widespread 80s were the rule as temperatures finally returned to seasonable levels. While it did turn warmer, we kept the humidity in check for yet another day, a task that will be more and more difficult to do going forward. It is August after all, and it will finally start to look and feel like over the next seven days as the heat and the humidity continue to build through the weekend and most of next week. That means a stretch of hazy and eventually hot and humid weather will be the rule, with partly sunny skies each day with a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm a daily fixture in the forecast most of the time. While the warm up continues Friday and Saturday, the humidity will only inch up, so both days will likely still be tolerable in terms of the overall feel. The sticky stuff will likely settle in starting Sunday, and continue through most of next week. And for the first time in a few weeks, some widespread 90° high temperatures are likely, as is our first heat wave in a little while as well. So in short, summer is back and is alive and well, after an almost week-long hiatus.