Environment

Hazy sunshine today

By Blogger
wfxd.com
 3 days ago

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Smoke levels are still elevated across the areas as wildfires in Canada are ongoing. Plan for hazy sunshine and warmer conditions. Temperatures will be in the 80s with the warmest day tomorrow in the upper 80s. Lake breezes could trigger a few isolated thundershowers in the central and east. However, rain chances will increase by the end of the week into the weekend. A stalled front to our north will bring scattered showers and storms on Friday. Then, another system moves in Sunday into Monday with more showers.

Rain chances going up

Rain chances going up

Rain chances are increasing heading into the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers developing along the coast. The front that brought the heavy rain earlier this week has been stalled offshore for the past two days. This front will drift back over the Carolinas tomorrow and Saturday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. There will be the chance for heavy rain, but we will probably not see the all day rain that we saw on Monday. Even with the clouds and rain, temperatures will warm into the 80s both tomorrow and Saturday. The front will wash out on Sunday, and we will see more sunshine, but still the chance for thunderstorms. Typical summertime weather returns next week with sunshine, hit or miss thunderstorms, and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.
EnvironmentPosted by
WSYM FOX 47

Tonight's Forecast: Spotty showers & thundershowers

There is plenty of cloud cover in store for today with a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms later on this evening. As we progress throughout the day, you will want to have a water bottle on hand and potentially a rain jacket. Temperatures are going to be in the low 80s.
Birmingham, ALalabamawx.com

Scattered Showers/Storms Becoming More Numerous Tomorrow

RADAR CHECK: As expected, showers are few and far between across Alabama this afternoon. Most of them are north and west of Birmingham… they are small and short lived. Most of the state is dry with a partly sunny sky; temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 80s. The average high for Birmingham on August 5 is 91.
Your weekend weather planner

Your weekend weather planner

Plan for weather more typical of early August across the Lone Star State this weekend, with less rain and hotter temperatures in the forecast ahead. As upper-level high pressure starts to take over again, the opportunity for showers and storms dwindles statewide and temperatures gradually pick back up. That said,...
Environmentfourstateshomepage.com

Humidity Increasing This Weekend, Isolated Shower Sunday

Isolated showers are winding down this evening and most of the Four States will stay dry through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the rise over the next several days. Highs will be in the 90s with the heat index near or above 100 during the afternoon. A stray shower is possible Sunday morning but, again, most of us will be dry into next week.
Boston, MA
Sunshine Returns

Sunshine Returns

The rain we had overnight and through the day today was really feast or famine. I don’t have a rain totals list because, well, it’s still raining so those numbers continue to climb! That said, here’s a radar estimate of what fell and where. Areas south of Boston coming out...
Watertown, NY
Hazy, hot & humid

Hazy, hot & humid

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another day of blue skies and sunshine. Friday starts out cool and refreshing, but will be hazy, hot, and humid by afternoon. That’s because of a dew point that starts in the 50s and will likely climb close to 70. And with temperatures in...
Environmentwfxd.com

A Front Crosses Upper Michigan Friday

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Friday: Partly cloudy far west, mostly cloudy with a good chance of some showers elsewhere; a thundershower possible central and east in the afternoon and evening. Highs: mainly 70s. Saturday: Cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs: near 70 into the 70s,...
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, Rain returns this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Nice today, rain this weekend… Highs will climb to the mid 80s today, a step closer to normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies this morning with clouds building later in the day. An isolated shower or storm is possible tonight.
EnvironmentWFMZ-TV Online

Warmer with a mix of sunshine and clouds today

Sunshine mixing with clouds, very warm but not too humid. High: 89. Times of clouds and sunshine and a bit more humid; PM shower/t-storm in spots. High: 87 Low: 66. In case you're counting, Thursday was our seventh straight day of refreshingly low humidity by mid-summer standards. And it was also the first time since August began last Sunday that widespread 80s were the rule as temperatures finally returned to seasonable levels. While it did turn warmer, we kept the humidity in check for yet another day, a task that will be more and more difficult to do going forward. It is August after all, and it will finally start to look and feel like over the next seven days as the heat and the humidity continue to build through the weekend and most of next week. That means a stretch of hazy and eventually hot and humid weather will be the rule, with partly sunny skies each day with a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm a daily fixture in the forecast most of the time. While the warm up continues Friday and Saturday, the humidity will only inch up, so both days will likely still be tolerable in terms of the overall feel. The sticky stuff will likely settle in starting Sunday, and continue through most of next week. And for the first time in a few weeks, some widespread 90° high temperatures are likely, as is our first heat wave in a little while as well. So in short, summer is back and is alive and well, after an almost week-long hiatus.
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Fairly nice again today, summer muggies return this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s one more day of unusually dry weather by August standards before we get a reality check this weekend. After seeing 60s once again this morning in many WAFB neighborhoods, highs may fall shy of 90° thanks to a weak front lingering to our south and a brief increase in cloud cover. While a spotty shower can’t be ruled out, most should once again stay dry today.
EnvironmentWMUR.com

Video: Sunshine and warmer temperatures today

A weak center of low pressure will continue to drift to the northeast, away from the region tonight. Brighter skies, warmer air, and generally dry conditions will emerge to start the weekend, which is followed by a gradual buildup of heat and humidity. Any lingering clouds or patchy fog early...
Environmentwfxd.com

Showers return through next week

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Today a cold front moves through triggering some thundershowers in the central and eastern U.P. this afternoon. Tomorrow will stay mainly dry and seasonal. Then, a warm front moves from Sunday into Monday. This will increase the moisture across the area, meaning it will more humid for the end of the weekend. Times of showers and thundershowers get going early on Sunday.

