Afghanistan’s President has called for a full-scale national mobilisation to counter sweeping gains by the Taliban, warning that the Islamist group will only negotiate seriously once their military momentum is halted. Addressing an emergency cabinet meeting in Kabul, Ashraf Ghani said that the Taliban are effectively demanding surrender from the Afghan government in talks being held between the two sides in Qatar. The fate that awaits the Afghan people if the Taliban did gain control of the country can be plainly seen in the “cruel and repressive” rule they have imposed in the areas they have occupied, said Mr Ghani....