Statement from Speaker Carl Heastie on Attorney General Report into Cuomo

By Emily Venuti
binghamtonhomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – Following the attorney general’s findings in the investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo, Speaker Carl Heastie has issued a statement:. We have received the Attorney General’s 168 page report containing findings of sexual harassment and misconduct committed by Governor Cuomo. The findings contained in the report are disturbing. The details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching. Our hearts go out to all the individuals who have had to endure this horrible experience. The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office.

www.binghamtonhomepage.com

