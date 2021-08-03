Cancel
Wall, SD

Wall calendar: Coming events

Wall News Beat
(WALL, SD) Wall is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wall area:

2021 Badlands Remaining Balance

Interior, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

2021 Badlands Remaining Balance at Interior, United States on Wed Aug 11 2021 at 11:00 am to Mon Aug 16 2021 at 02:00 pm

Randy McAllister

Caputa, Rapid City East, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Randy McAllister makes his Caputa debut at TK Saloon & Grill! Come see this amazing Grammy-nominated artist that will bring you some amazing soulful music that will play you through the night...

ACL Mid-North Conference Pro Qualifier

Wall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Here is your opportunity to prove you have what it takes to compete as a Pro in the fastest growing sport in the world. ACL Cornhole Pros are featured on ESPN and CBS Sports and represent the...

With Wall News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

