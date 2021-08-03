Cancel
Israeli Drama ‘Normal’ Lands on HBO Max in Latin America – Global Bulletin

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDori Media Group (Dmg) has sold Israeli drama “Normal” to WarnerMedia in Latin America, where the series will be available on HBO Max. the series premiered in November of last year on Israel’s Hot, pulling strong reviews and ratings, finishing the year as one of the broadcasters top three most-watched dramas. Based on the true story of series co-creator Lior Dayan, the series kicks off with its protagonist at a low point, committed to a psych ward after a nervous breakdown fueled by drug use. There, the writer battles with personal demons and receives treatment while facing the.

