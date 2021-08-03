Ashland calendar: What's coming up

(ASHLAND, KS) Live events are lining up on the Ashland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ashland:

Public Auction – Clay Living Estate Meade, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Scott’s Thoughts: Mr. Clay was in the construction business for many years, and has owned this property for nearly 25 years. It is now time for a new chapter, and to liquidate much of his tools...

Annual FireFighter's Golf Scramble Laverne, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Laverne, OK

This is a fun Scramble. Open to all FireFighters, paid and Volunteer, retired and active, newbie and oldie. Guests welcome.

Movie Night Meade, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 13051 V Rd, Meade, KS

Location: Meade State Park Type: family friendly movie Date: Saturday, August 07, 2021 Contact: Meade State Park Phone No: (620) 873-2572 Time: 9:00 pm Other Information: Stay tuned to our...

Red Dirt Country B.B.Q. Cook-off !! Ashland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 913 Highland St, Ashland, KS

RDC BBQ Contest Red Dirt Country BBQ Contest will start at 4 pm on Friday, July 21st, 2017 in Ashland, KS. The entry fee will be $100. The meats will be provided and we will pay the top three...