Pittsburg, NH

Live events coming up in Pittsburg

Pittsburg Bulletin
Pittsburg Bulletin
 3 days ago

(PITTSBURG, NH) Pittsburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pittsburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3jgI_0bGQojuP00

Great North Woods Arts and Crafts Fair

Stewartstown, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1993 US-3, Stewartstown, NH

Contact Us: ​ P.O. Box 1 104 Main St., Suite 206 (2nd floor of Citizens Bank) Colebrook, NH 03576 603-237-8939 office@chamberofthenorthcountry.com Quick Links Join Blog Go North Guide​ Store Visit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkKud_0bGQojuP00

Indian Stream Community Health Center, Inc.

Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 141 Corliss Ln, Colebrook, NH

FREE Mammograms, Pap tests and other screening and diagnostic services for those individuals who qualify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msxox_0bGQojuP00

Fall Festival - Arts, Crafts, Antiques and Sculptor Steve Brettell

Oquossoc, Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: ME-4 & Rt 17, Oquossoc, ME

The grounds of the museum will have 30 vendor booths offering art, antiques and crafts. Wood sculptor Steve Brettell of Little River Decoys will be on the ground carving and offering his beautiful...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ClMJr_0bGQojuP00

Art in August - Open Air Show and Sale

Oquossoc, Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 74 Carry Rd, Oquossoc, ME

Art in August - Open Air Show and Sale August 5, 2021 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Oquossoc Park Call (207) 864-5000 for more information Art in August – Art Show and Sale Thursday, August 5, 2021, 10 am –...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DxYrQ_0bGQojuP00

The Matt Davis Trio

Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1478 NH-26, Colebrook, NH

The Matt Davis Trio in Concert at Mohawk Falls! Enjoy a night of music, with beverages available at the bar.

Pittsburg Bulletin

Pittsburg Bulletin

Pittsburg, NH
