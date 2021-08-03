Live events coming up in Pittsburg

(PITTSBURG, NH) Pittsburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pittsburg:

Great North Woods Arts and Crafts Fair Stewartstown, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1993 US-3, Stewartstown, NH

Indian Stream Community Health Center, Inc. Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 141 Corliss Ln, Colebrook, NH

FREE Mammograms, Pap tests and other screening and diagnostic services for those individuals who qualify.

Fall Festival - Arts, Crafts, Antiques and Sculptor Steve Brettell Oquossoc, Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: ME-4 & Rt 17, Oquossoc, ME

The grounds of the museum will have 30 vendor booths offering art, antiques and crafts. Wood sculptor Steve Brettell of Little River Decoys will be on the ground carving and offering his beautiful...

Art in August - Open Air Show and Sale Oquossoc, Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 74 Carry Rd, Oquossoc, ME

Art in August - Open Air Show and Sale August 5, 2021 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Oquossoc Park Call (207) 864-5000 for more information Art in August – Art Show and Sale Thursday, August 5, 2021, 10 am –...

The Matt Davis Trio Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1478 NH-26, Colebrook, NH

The Matt Davis Trio in Concert at Mohawk Falls! Enjoy a night of music, with beverages available at the bar.