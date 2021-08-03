Cancel
Glen Ullin, ND

Glen Ullin calendar: Coming events

Glen Ullin Voice
 3 days ago

(GLEN ULLIN, ND) Glen Ullin is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glen Ullin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336TkT_0bGQoh8x00

Hiring Event for Part Time Brand Ambassador

New Salem, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Apply Today - New Career Opportunities With a Diverse Portfolio of Clients. Corporate, In-Store, Full-time and Part-time Employment Options. Work in IT, Human Resources, Marketing, and More.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YoQSh_0bGQoh8x00

Custer Health Foot Care Clinic

Glen Ullin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 110 Main St N, Glen Ullin, ND

Custer Health will hold a foot care clinic at the Glen Ullin Senior Center from 12:30 - 1:30pm CT. Call 348-3838 for an appointment.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPZDY_0bGQoh8x00

Morton County Fair

New Salem, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1109 N 8th St, New Salem, ND

Schedule:9:00 a.m. Noon 4-H General Achievement Days, Livestock check-in with Renae Gress10:30 a.m. 4-H Group Photo, Power Pull Grandstand1:00 p.m. 2:00

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGYJd_0bGQoh8x00

Movie Night in the Park - Dodge ND

Dodge, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

DreamWorks The Croods A New Age Wednesday August 18th - Dodge City Park 6pm Burgers and Brats by the City of Dodge and the Park Board 7:30/8pm Movie Time Free Popcorn, bring your own refreshments

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzlLB_0bGQoh8x00

2021 Bison Stampede Trail Run

Center, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1403 River Rd, Center, ND

On Sunday, August 15, we invite you to stampede with us on a variety of backcountry runs. This year we are hosting a 5K, 10K, and 15K run! There is a pre-registration fee and waiver for the Bison...

Learn More

ABOUT

With Glen Ullin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

