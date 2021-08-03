Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parksville, KY

What’s up Parksville: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Parksville Bulletin
Parksville Bulletin
 3 days ago

(PARKSVILLE, KY) Parksville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parksville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byoQo_0bGQogGE00

Jeeves in Bloom at Pioneer Playhouse

Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 840 Stanford Rd, Danville, KY

Jeeves in Bloom at Pioneer Playhouse Adapted by Margaret Raether from the stories of PG Wodehouse July 27 – August 7 Things will never be the same after Bertie Wooster and his unflappable butler...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jgP3_0bGQogGE00

159th Perryville Commemoration

Perryville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1825 Battlefield Rd, Perryville, KY

Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site 1825 Battlefield Road Perryville, Kentucky Lat: 37.67, Long: -84.9 Google Maps

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UuKqR_0bGQogGE00

Halloween Festival

Perryville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 207 S Buell St, Perryville, KY

Perryville First Annual Halloween Festival! Costume Parade, Carnival Games, Coffin Race, Haunted Walk - Join us for this Family Friendly Event!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DfxEJ_0bGQogGE00

Danville Bike Night @ Mi Pueblo #2

Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

We're having a big ol' fiesta over at Mi Pueblo #2 in Danville -- one of our favorite Mexican restaurants -- and we want you to join us! Ride down with us and enjoy some delicious grub accompanied...

Learn More

Death and Dying During the Civil War and the Battle of Perryville

Perryville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1825 Battlefield Rd, Perryville, KY

On October 11 Interpretive Park manager will unveil the special exhibit Death and Dying in the 19th Century and the Battle of Perryville at 1 pm followed by a lecture on the exhibit. The lecture...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Parksville Bulletin

Parksville Bulletin

Parksville, KY
32
Followers
286
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Parksville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Danville, KY
Government
City
Parksville, KY
City
Danville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Mexican Restaurants#Carnival Games#Halloween#Pg Wodehouse#Sun Oct 10#Mi Pueblo#Interpretive Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy