What’s up Parksville: Local events calendar

(PARKSVILLE, KY) Parksville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parksville:

Jeeves in Bloom at Pioneer Playhouse Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 840 Stanford Rd, Danville, KY

Jeeves in Bloom at Pioneer Playhouse Adapted by Margaret Raether from the stories of PG Wodehouse July 27 – August 7 Things will never be the same after Bertie Wooster and his unflappable butler...

159th Perryville Commemoration Perryville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1825 Battlefield Rd, Perryville, KY

Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site 1825 Battlefield Road Perryville, Kentucky Lat: 37.67, Long: -84.9 Google Maps

Halloween Festival Perryville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 207 S Buell St, Perryville, KY

Perryville First Annual Halloween Festival! Costume Parade, Carnival Games, Coffin Race, Haunted Walk - Join us for this Family Friendly Event!

Danville Bike Night @ Mi Pueblo #2 Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

We're having a big ol' fiesta over at Mi Pueblo #2 in Danville -- one of our favorite Mexican restaurants -- and we want you to join us! Ride down with us and enjoy some delicious grub accompanied...

Death and Dying During the Civil War and the Battle of Perryville Perryville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1825 Battlefield Rd, Perryville, KY

On October 11 Interpretive Park manager will unveil the special exhibit Death and Dying in the 19th Century and the Battle of Perryville at 1 pm followed by a lecture on the exhibit. The lecture...