Sterling City calendar: Events coming up

(STERLING CITY, TX) Sterling City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sterling City area:

Water Valley Varsity Football @ Robert Lee Robert Lee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1323 Hamilton St, Robert Lee, TX

The Robert Lee (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Water Valley (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Feed the Faith Garden City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 2400 Farm to Market 2401, Garden City, TX

Feed the Faith 2021 About this Event Feed the Faith is an event hosted by the Young Families Ministiry of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in hopes of bringing young families and singles throughout...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! San Angelo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, San Angelo, TX 76901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!