Livingston, WI

Livingston events calendar

Posted by 
Livingston News Alert
Livingston News Alert
 3 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, WI) Live events are coming to Livingston.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Livingston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPbH0_0bGQoWNq00

8th Annual Highland Nationals Truck and Tractor Pull

Highland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

$15 admission Kids 12 and under Free 2pm afternoon session Classes 9,000lb N/A 8 MPH 12,000lb Farm 12 MPH 9,000lb Too Hot Too Farm 18 MPH 11,000lb 2.4 Altered Farm 20,000lb Semi $30 hook fee 6:30...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ON9qS_0bGQoWNq00

Mine Day

Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 405 E Main St, Platteville, WI

Mine Day commemorates 45th anniversary of the re-opening of the Bevans Mine in 1976. It is a celebration of the pioneering spirit of ingenuity, inquiry, enterprise and development that shaped the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yY13j_0bGQoWNq00

Volunteer Appreciation Picnic

Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 400 Pitt St, Platteville, WI

Join us as we celebrate our amazing volunteers with an evening picnic of brats, pasta salad, chips, lemonade and Vesperman's Ice Cream. Don't forget to pick up your token for the ice cream truck...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IMH5_0bGQoWNq00

Prayer and Worship Night!

Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Prayer and Worship Night! is on Facebook. To connect with Prayer and Worship Night!, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9W88_0bGQoWNq00

Summer MINI MARKET

Montfort, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 US-18, Montfort, WI

Join us for a Summer MINI MARKET -- Like our Maker's Market, only smaller! Come check out our popular vendors while supporting your local, small businesses & community members.

Livingston News Alert

Livingston News Alert

Livingston, WI
ABOUT

With Livingston News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

