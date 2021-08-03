Livingston events calendar

(LIVINGSTON, WI) Live events are coming to Livingston.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Livingston area:

8th Annual Highland Nationals Truck and Tractor Pull Highland, WI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

$15 admission Kids 12 and under Free 2pm afternoon session Classes 9,000lb N/A 8 MPH 12,000lb Farm 12 MPH 9,000lb Too Hot Too Farm 18 MPH 11,000lb 2.4 Altered Farm 20,000lb Semi $30 hook fee 6:30...

Mine Day Platteville, WI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 405 E Main St, Platteville, WI

Mine Day commemorates 45th anniversary of the re-opening of the Bevans Mine in 1976. It is a celebration of the pioneering spirit of ingenuity, inquiry, enterprise and development that shaped the...

Volunteer Appreciation Picnic Platteville, WI

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 400 Pitt St, Platteville, WI

Join us as we celebrate our amazing volunteers with an evening picnic of brats, pasta salad, chips, lemonade and Vesperman's Ice Cream. Don't forget to pick up your token for the ice cream truck...

Prayer and Worship Night! Platteville, WI

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Prayer and Worship Night! is on Facebook. To connect with Prayer and Worship Night!, join Facebook today.

Summer MINI MARKET Montfort, WI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 US-18, Montfort, WI

Join us for a Summer MINI MARKET -- Like our Maker's Market, only smaller! Come check out our popular vendors while supporting your local, small businesses & community members.