Coming soon: Ashley events

(ASHLEY, ND) Ashley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ashley area:

Edgeley Customer Appreciation Picnic Edgeley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Please join us at Edgeley City Park for a complimentary picnic with grilled brats and burgers, chips, and more! We hope to see you there! Also check out other Trips & Adventurous Activities in Edgeley

Rebel Volleyball (9-12) Information/Parent Meeting Edgeley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 307 6th St, Edgeley, ND

There will be a Information/Parent meeting for Rebel Volleyball grades 9 through 12 on Monday, August 16 at 6 pm in the HS gym.

Ashley Super Valu & Golf Etc. BIG CUP Golf Tournament Ashley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4764 ND-11, Ashley, ND

3 person BIG CUP golf scramble. $50/person. Includes golf, light breakfast, lunch & prizes. Registration starts @ 9 am with 10 am tee off. Please bring a cart if you can.

Battlefield Commemorative Program Kulm, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7310 86th St SE, Kulm, ND

Whitestone Hill Battlefield afternoon public program. The battle between the Dakota Sioux under Chief Two Bears and civil war volunteer soldiers from Iowa and Nebraska, September 3, 1863.