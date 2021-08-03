Live events on the horizon in Indian Lake

(INDIAN LAKE, NY) Indian Lake is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Indian Lake:

Coming Soon to the ADKX: Artists & Inspiration in the Wild Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 9097 NY-30, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

In 2023, the Adirondack Experience will open its latest permanent exhibition, Artists & Inspiration in the Wild. Join us for a sneak peek and meet the creative team bringing the museum’s fine and...

Mohawk & Abenaki Art Market Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 9097 NY-30, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

This year brings a new look to the museum’s renowned Annual Mohawk and Abenaki Art Market. With a focus on Indigenous artists from New York State and Canada, you can see the rich cultural heritage...

WEDNESDAYS AT THE MUSEUM: Sunset Swing Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 9097 NY-30, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

Plein Air Party Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 9097 NY-30, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

Our beautiful campus will serve as inspiration to artists on a day dedicated to plein air painting. Stop and look at the processes artists go through as they leave the studio behind to paint and...

Susan Hoffer Exhibit at Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3446 NY-28, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

Susan Hoffer Upper Jay, NY Painted Stories / New Work […]