PHOTOS: Scenes from the Pentagon following shooting at Metro bus stop

WRIC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the Pentagon and the facility was temporarily placed on lockdown. Multiple injuries were reported. The shootings occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, according to the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency. This is a developing story – click here to read the latest update.

www.wric.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Lockdown
