Lewistown calendar: Events coming up

(LEWISTOWN, MO) Live events are lining up on the Lewistown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lewistown:

Christmas in Bethel Bethel, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 127 Main St, Bethel, MO

A festival which recreates the warm-hearted German Christmas traditions dating back to the original Bethel Colony days in the mid- to late-19th century. Colony homes are decorated for Christmas...

Field Days Novelty, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 64399 Greenley Pl, Novelty, MO

The Greenley Research Center will host its field day in person this year, on Wednesday, Aug. 4. The event will run from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and lunch will be provided. Crop Tour Industrial Hemp...

Muddy River Opera Company: Helen Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

On Friday, July 30 at 7 pm and Sunday, August 1 at 2 pm, Muddy River Opera Company will be showcasing the world premiere of Helen, an adaption of Anne Brontë’s The Tenant of Wildfell Hall. This origin

Behind the Mask Presents An English Garden Party Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1477 Maine St, Quincy, IL

Save the Date: Behind the Mask Presents An English Garden Party for the Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition Saturday, September 11 4-7 p.m. Gas Lamp Inn & Eatery 1477 Maine St. Quincy, IL...

Daddy/Daughter Date Nite Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Daddy/Daughter Date Nite hosted by The Quincy Park District at Holiday Inn East 4821 Oak St October 9th 6-9pm Ages 3-13 Cost $40/couple $18/ each