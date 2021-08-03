Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Happy, TX

Live events Happy — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Happy News Watch
Happy News Watch
 3 days ago

(HAPPY, TX) Happy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Happy area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469bBC_0bGQo7eA00

2021 Kids Kamp

Happy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 37201 FM1721, Happy, TX

MH Kids Kamp is back! This is an overnight camp at Ceta Canyon for kids who have completed 1st - 5th grade. Kids will have a […]\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vysCi_0bGQo7eA00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Canyon

Canyon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Canyon, TX 79016

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGuDj_0bGQo7eA00

Corner Post Conference & Dragsteer Roping

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 12200 US-60, Canyon, TX

Join us for the Corner Post Conference & Dragsteer Roping event on Saturday, August 7th at Palo Duro Cowboy Church. Lunch provided! Speakers include Greg Horn, Cody Cochran, and Popes and Shafers...

Learn More

Singles Retreat

Happy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 37201 FM1721, Happy, TX

Singles Retreat at Ceta Canyon Camp & Retreat Center, 37201 FM-1721, Happy, TX 79042, Umbarger, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BY73u_0bGQo7eA00

Bestselling Author Erik Qualman to Speak in WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2501 4th Ave, Canyon, TX

The West Texas A&M University Distinguished Lecture Series and Department of Communication will host bestselling author Erik Qualman, who will speak on “The Power of Focus: Stepping Into Your...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Happy News Watch

Happy News Watch

Happy, TX
21
Followers
246
Post
989
Views
ABOUT

With Happy News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cowboy Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy