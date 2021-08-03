Live events Happy — what’s coming up

(HAPPY, TX) Happy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Happy area:

2021 Kids Kamp Happy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 37201 FM1721, Happy, TX

MH Kids Kamp is back! This is an overnight camp at Ceta Canyon for kids who have completed 1st - 5th grade. Kids will have a […]



Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Canyon Canyon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Canyon, TX 79016

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Corner Post Conference & Dragsteer Roping Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 12200 US-60, Canyon, TX

Join us for the Corner Post Conference & Dragsteer Roping event on Saturday, August 7th at Palo Duro Cowboy Church. Lunch provided! Speakers include Greg Horn, Cody Cochran, and Popes and Shafers...

Singles Retreat Happy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 37201 FM1721, Happy, TX

Singles Retreat at Ceta Canyon Camp & Retreat Center, 37201 FM-1721, Happy, TX 79042, Umbarger, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:00 am

Bestselling Author Erik Qualman to Speak in WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2501 4th Ave, Canyon, TX

The West Texas A&M University Distinguished Lecture Series and Department of Communication will host bestselling author Erik Qualman, who will speak on “The Power of Focus: Stepping Into Your...