Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Culbertson, NE

Live events Culbertson — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Culbertson News Beat
Culbertson News Beat
 3 days ago

(CULBERTSON, NE) Culbertson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Culbertson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7BPj_0bGQo2EX00

SPIKE Robotics

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

Summer Kids: STEM Class - SPIKE Robotics, Session II (Grades 5-8) The new LEGO SPIKE Prime sets help students learn the essential STEM and 21st century skills needed to become the innovative minds...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzAO8_0bGQo2EX00

MAHC Annual Meeting and Registration

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Join us in Kelley Park for some social time and to register for co-op classes! We'll discuss the co-op plans and have class registration ready for you. Some classes will have enrollment limits ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WFc6F_0bGQo2EX00

Jimmy Dee

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: N Highway 83, McCook, NE

Jimmy Dee at Lighthouse Marina, N Highway 83 (Hugh Butler Lake), McCook, NE 69001, Mccook, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 06:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Learn More

Yoga Basics

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

This class focuses on balancing the mind and body through simple poses and breathing exercises. A great class if you are just starting your yoga practice or you have been attending a yoga class...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BxdO_0bGQo2EX00

Annual Backpack Giveaway and Resource Fair

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 507 W B St, McCook, NE

The local Salvation Army chapter and local agencies will be at McCook Christian Church from 3:00 - 5:00pm on Wednesday, August 4 for our annual backpack giveaway and resource fair. Families with...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Culbertson News Beat

Culbertson News Beat

Culbertson, NE
8
Followers
233
Post
445
Views
ABOUT

With Culbertson News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccook, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Mccook, NE
Government
City
Culbertson, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ne 69001#Salvation Army#Mccook Christian Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
News Break
Politics
Related
Canton, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Canton Housing Authority celebration

The Canton Housing Authority celebrated the refurbishing of two elevators at 35 Riverside Drive with a ribbon cutting and an ice cream party for residents Wednesday, Aug. 4. Among the residents eating ice cream were, from front left, Peggy Beaudin, Joanne Perkins, Karen Harrison and Kim Smith. For more, see story here. NCNow photo.
Pottsville Republican Herald

Salvation Army purchases spaces in downtown Pottsville

POTTSVILLE — The Salvation Army has bought the building in the city’s downtown that has housed its thrift store for decades and was the home of a gymnastics center. Spokesman Tim Raines said the organization purchased the property after learning of the landlord’s intention to sell it. According to public...
Petshumaneanimalrescue.org

Syd(and Karmie)

Location: HAR East, Cat Adoption 2, Cage 44 (Adult) East Campus. Meet Syd! He is a very shy older kitty who is looking for the perfect home! A Super sweet senior gentleman with lots of love to give! Thank you for your interest in adoption! We are open to process adoptions on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday. Our doors open at 1:00 PM and the last adoption will be finished by 6:30 PM. On weekends, we are still operating by appointment only. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call us at 412-345-7300 ext. 215 or email us at adopt@humaneanimalrescue.org.
Boothbay, MEwiscassetnewspaper.com

Fundraiser for Crocker family

Our hearts go out to the Crocker family. We didn't know Kimberly personally but heard she was a bright light in the community. Starting today we will be offering the “Beacon of Light” fundraiser candle. For every “Beacon of Light” candle sold we will donate $20 to the family (retail $24). Up to 100 candles available for pre-order now - next Thursday, Aug. 12. These will be available for curbside pickup the first week of Aug. 16 at our Boothbay Studio, 951 Wiscasset Road, (Route 27) in Boothbay Center. Contact us at 207-504-6212 or Cara@seawicks.com for hours.
Religionthesunpapers.com

First Presbyterian offering prayer workshops

Beginning Aug. 5, Pastor Nikki will be offering a series of Equipping Workshops for people who wish to deepen their life of faith, spiritually strengthen relationships, and develop a compassionate posture to all God’s children. All workshops will be offered at 6:30 on Thursday evenings via Zoom: Aug. 5: The Art and Skill of Home and Hospital Visitation.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Red Cross recognizes Bayside Community Church

OLIVIA - When three severe winter storms swept through Texas in February, cutting power to thousands of homes across the state, the Bayside Community Church in Olivia was ready to assist those in need in its community. As temperatures continued to plummet outside, from inside its fellowship hall the small...
Marshall, MOSedalia Democrat

Phillips anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Phillips, of Marshall, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 17. Verna Authorene Wilson and Edgar Alan Phillips were married at the First Baptist Church of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Books & Literaturelittlerocksoiree.com

Paper Hearts Bookstore Begins New Chapter with Pop-Ups

The Paper Hearts Bookstore is arriving in person for the first time for a pop-up booth at the White Water Tavern Farmers Market on Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The store is owned by Beth Quarles and Adrienne Dailey Autin, who met through their work with the Girl Scouts and realized they both had a passion for books, reading and talking about what they read. After about four years, the friends decided to go into business together and start up the bookstore. Autin, who works as a graphic designer, created all of their branding and developed their website.
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Dills celebrate 60th anniversary

SIDNEY — Thomas and Marcella Dill, of Sidney, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 4, 2021. Thomas and the former Marcella Manning were married on a pleasant day on Aug. 4, 1961 at United Methodist Church in Pemberton. The Rev. Lloyd Tennies officiated the ceremony. The organist was Karen Clayton, a school friend of the bride. Matron of honor was Glenna Shoffner and best man was Jim Dill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy