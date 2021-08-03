Live events Culbertson — what’s coming up

(CULBERTSON, NE) Culbertson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Culbertson:

SPIKE Robotics McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

Summer Kids: STEM Class - SPIKE Robotics, Session II (Grades 5-8) The new LEGO SPIKE Prime sets help students learn the essential STEM and 21st century skills needed to become the innovative minds...

MAHC Annual Meeting and Registration McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Join us in Kelley Park for some social time and to register for co-op classes! We'll discuss the co-op plans and have class registration ready for you. Some classes will have enrollment limits ...

Jimmy Dee McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: N Highway 83, McCook, NE

Jimmy Dee at Lighthouse Marina, N Highway 83 (Hugh Butler Lake), McCook, NE 69001, Mccook, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 06:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Yoga Basics McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

This class focuses on balancing the mind and body through simple poses and breathing exercises. A great class if you are just starting your yoga practice or you have been attending a yoga class...

Annual Backpack Giveaway and Resource Fair McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 507 W B St, McCook, NE

The local Salvation Army chapter and local agencies will be at McCook Christian Church from 3:00 - 5:00pm on Wednesday, August 4 for our annual backpack giveaway and resource fair. Families with...