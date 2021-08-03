Cameron Beattie
Cameron Beattie will be bringing 30+ years of experience to Russell HDB as Preconstruction Executive. Beattie will use his insights and estimating skills to assess costs, risk, profitability, resources, and procurement. He has worked in commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education, life sciences, institutional, government, including self-performed work for vertical concrete, flatwork, carpentry and, light demolition. He is a member of the American Society of Professional Estimators.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0