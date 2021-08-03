What’s up Curtis: Local events calendar
(CURTIS, NE) Curtis has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Curtis area:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 1001 Lake Ave, Gothenburg, NE
3rd weekend of September (Annually)- Thursday: "Dogs on Parade" Friday: Kid's Parade Saturday: Parade, Food Vendors, Arts & Crafts, Kid's Games, Entertainment, Collections Display, and much...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 404 10th St, Gothenburg, NE
Trivia Night every first Tuesday of the month at the Sun Theatre. $20 per 4-6 member team. Contact the theatre for information.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM
This race is full of mystery. You will need a two person team to be a part of this adventure! So reach out to a friend and invite them to experience this event with you! Old Settler's is in full...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Season: Summer Market Hours: July - September 2021Thursdays, 4:30PM - 6:30PMLocation: Ehmen Park, 15th and Avenue F, Gothenburg, NE
