Curtis, NE

What’s up Curtis: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Curtis Digest
Curtis Digest
 3 days ago

(CURTIS, NE) Curtis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Curtis area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uSMOd_0bGQnw6P00

Harvest Festival

Gothenburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1001 Lake Ave, Gothenburg, NE

3rd weekend of September (Annually)- Thursday: "Dogs on Parade" Friday: Kid's Parade Saturday: Parade, Food Vendors, Arts & Crafts, Kid's Games, Entertainment, Collections Display, and much...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfD1A_0bGQnw6P00

All Original, All Nebraska

Indianola, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSIsQ_0bGQnw6P00

Trivia Night

Gothenburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 404 10th St, Gothenburg, NE

Trivia Night every first Tuesday of the month at the Sun Theatre. $20 per 4-6 member team. Contact the theatre for information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nvs4D_0bGQnw6P00

Old Settler's Adventure Run 5k

Indianola, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

This race is full of mystery. You will need a two person team to be a part of this adventure! So reach out to a friend and invite them to experience this event with you! Old Settler's is in full...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XmxNw_0bGQnw6P00

Gothenburg Farmers Market

Gothenburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - September 2021Thursdays, 4:30PM - 6:30PMLocation: Ehmen Park, 15th and Avenue F, Gothenburg, NE

ABOUT

With Curtis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

