Theodosia, MO

Theodosia events coming up

Theodosia Digest
Theodosia Digest
 3 days ago

(THEODOSIA, MO) Theodosia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Theodosia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPgqm_0bGQntSE00

Flippin Farmers Market 2021

Flippin, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Brings local farmers and artisans together to provide produce, products and fun! Fridays 2-6 from May 21, 2021 – October 1, 2021 at Flippin’s Hickey Park big red pavilion. This year we’ve also...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13l24K_0bGQntSE00

Docktoberfest - One More Dollar @ Lake Bums Brew Co

Pontiac, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 112 Parrothead Lane, Pontiac, MO

One More Dollar is pleased to return to Lake Bums Brewing Company for the awesomely named "Docktoberfest" right down on the Lake in Pontiac Missouri! As of this moment, the Performance time is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YSks4_0bGQntSE00

Ha Ha Tonka

Tecumseh, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 8 Dawt Mill Dr, Tecumseh, MO

First band Creek Stink was great. Savor burger was amazing, great staff. Ha Ha Tonka did the usual great show, if you haven’t seen these guys you really need to do it. Exceptional musicians that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Smktl_0bGQntSE00

Bull Shoals Community VBS

Bull Shoals, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 701 Broadway Ave, Bull Shoals, AR

The Bull Shoals churches are partnering together to have a one-day VBS for kids, ages Pre-K thru 6th grade. All activities will be outside for COVID safety. A family fun time will follow the VBS...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tW1sf_0bGQntSE00

Trail Life Troop 701 meeting

Bull Shoals, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 04:15 AM

Weekly meetings for boys 5-17 in a Christian outdoor adventure at the Woods Family Center next to city hall in Bull Shoals. 5 – 6:15 p.m. For more information, contact Jack Knowles at (870...

Theodosia Digest

Theodosia Digest

Theodosia, MO
With Theodosia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

