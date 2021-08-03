Cancel
Crestone, CO

What’s up Crestone: Local events calendar

Crestone Digest
Crestone Digest
 3 days ago

(CRESTONE, CO) Crestone is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crestone:

Ashram Full-Moon Ceremony

Crestone, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2349 Camino Baca Grande, Crestone, CO

We are sending our love and regards from the Ashram where we continue with all of the practices praying for Mother Earth and Her children. The gradual Temple opening continues to go well and we...

Noxious Weed Presentation

Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 209 Main St, Westcliffe, CO

The West Custer County Library will host Charles Bryant, the Huerfano and Custer County Noxious Weed Manager, on Thursday, August 5th at 10 a.m. in the Library’s Community Room. The presentation...

Westcliffe Farmers' Market

Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 315 Main St, Westcliffe, CO

This event listing provided for the Westcliffe community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to...

High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival 2021 in Colorado Springs at High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival

Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Bluff and Summit Park, S Adams Blvd, Westcliffe, CO

High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival 2021 in Colorado Springs. The concert will take place at High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival in Colorado Springs. The festival starts the...

Compassion in Action Retreat: Crestone Colorado with Jeanie Manchester

Crestone, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2000 East Dreamway, Crestone, CO

Join master yoga teacher Jeanie Manchester for a 5-day retreat in beautiful (and powerful!) Crestone, Colorado from July 29th - Aug 2nd, 2020. As big-hearted yoginis, we need to learn to fill our...

Crestone Digest

Crestone Digest

Crestone, CO
With Crestone Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

