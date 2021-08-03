Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great River, NY

Great River events coming soon

Posted by 
Great River Dispatch
Great River Dispatch
 3 days ago

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Live events are coming to Great River.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Great River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9YDC_0bGQnnP600

FREE Fishing Clinic

East Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 50 Irish Ln, East Islip, NY

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs alongside NYSDEC will be hosting a FREE fishing Clinic on Thursday, June 24th, July 15th and August 5th, from 5:30 pm — 7:30 pm. Loaner poles and bait will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11sv14_0bGQnnP600

Online Program: Chair Yoga

East Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:01 PM

Address: 381 E Main St, East Islip, NY

Joy Walker will teach basic yoga designed to be done from a chair, register for a Zoom link

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32v9gY_0bGQnnP600

Taylor's Hope Bowling 4 Histio

East Islip, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 117 East Main Street, East Islip, NY 11730

You won't want to miss our annual Bowling 4 Histio fundraiser on Saturday August 7, 2021 at East Islip Lanes!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTRQ3_0bGQnnP600

GROUNDS TOURS

Great River, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 440 Montauk Hwy, Great River, NY

Outdoor guided Grounds Tours of the Arboretum are available in the Spring, Summer, and Fall (weather permitting) for free every […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DaIe8_0bGQnnP600

Tri by the Bay Triathlon

East Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:50 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 333 Bayview Ave, East Islip, NY

Swim 750m in the Great South Bay, ride 11 miles through the Town of Islip, finish with a 5k run through the local bayside community

Learn More

Comments / 0

Great River Dispatch

Great River Dispatch

Great River, NY
15
Followers
287
Post
389
Views
ABOUT

With Great River Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montauk, NY
City
Great River, NY
City
Islip, NY
City
East Islip, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Clinic#Ny Joy Walker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy