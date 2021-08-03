Great River events coming soon

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Live events are coming to Great River.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Great River:

FREE Fishing Clinic East Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 50 Irish Ln, East Islip, NY

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs alongside NYSDEC will be hosting a FREE fishing Clinic on Thursday, June 24th, July 15th and August 5th, from 5:30 pm — 7:30 pm. Loaner poles and bait will be...

Online Program: Chair Yoga East Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:01 PM

Address: 381 E Main St, East Islip, NY

Joy Walker will teach basic yoga designed to be done from a chair, register for a Zoom link

Taylor's Hope Bowling 4 Histio East Islip, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 117 East Main Street, East Islip, NY 11730

You won't want to miss our annual Bowling 4 Histio fundraiser on Saturday August 7, 2021 at East Islip Lanes!

GROUNDS TOURS Great River, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 440 Montauk Hwy, Great River, NY

Outdoor guided Grounds Tours of the Arboretum are available in the Spring, Summer, and Fall (weather permitting) for free every […]

Tri by the Bay Triathlon East Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:50 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 333 Bayview Ave, East Islip, NY

Swim 750m in the Great South Bay, ride 11 miles through the Town of Islip, finish with a 5k run through the local bayside community