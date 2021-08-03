Ridgway calendar: Events coming up

(RIDGWAY, IL) Live events are lining up on the Ridgway calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ridgway:

Main Street Market — Flabby Daddy Dips Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 S Commercial St, Harrisburg, IL

3rd Annual Main Street Market Join us for a day filled with family fun. Vendors with antiques, apparel, crafts, vintage, repurposed and handmade items and everything in between. There will even be...

ELDORADO: Live Well Be Well - Diabetes Self-Management Workshop Eldorado, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1001 Grant St, Eldorado, IL

Anyone living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes OR anyone who is a caregiver for someone with diabetes.

Ladies Designer Bag Bingo August 15th & 16th Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 217 E Poplar St, Harrisburg, IL

Join us for two great evenings with your friends for a ladies night out for a great cause! Help us support Breast Cancer patients. A portion of the proceeds will go to purchase gas cards to help...

Back To School Blowout Equality, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 519 N McHenry St, Equality, IL

Back To School 2021 Events in Shawneetown, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Shawneetown. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to school events...

Youth Volleyball Clinic Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3575 College Rd, Harrisburg, IL

Coach Jon Watts and the 2021-2022 SIC Lady Falcons Volleyball Athletes are hosting a 2-day Youth Volleyball Clinic at SIC’s Deaton Gym. Sessions are available for Grades 3-5, 6-8, an 9-12 with a...