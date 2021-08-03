Cancel
Ridgway, IL

Ridgway calendar: Events coming up

Ridgway News Watch
(RIDGWAY, IL) Live events are lining up on the Ridgway calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ridgway:

Main Street Market — Flabby Daddy Dips

Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 S Commercial St, Harrisburg, IL

3rd Annual Main Street Market Join us for a day filled with family fun. Vendors with antiques, apparel, crafts, vintage, repurposed and handmade items and everything in between. There will even be...

ELDORADO: Live Well Be Well - Diabetes Self-Management Workshop

Eldorado, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1001 Grant St, Eldorado, IL

Anyone living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes OR anyone who is a caregiver for someone with diabetes.

Ladies Designer Bag Bingo August 15th & 16th

Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 217 E Poplar St, Harrisburg, IL

Join us for two great evenings with your friends for a ladies night out for a great cause! Help us support Breast Cancer patients. A portion of the proceeds will go to purchase gas cards to help...

Back To School Blowout

Equality, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 519 N McHenry St, Equality, IL

Back To School 2021 Events in Shawneetown, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Shawneetown. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to school events...

Youth Volleyball Clinic

Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3575 College Rd, Harrisburg, IL

Coach Jon Watts and the 2021-2022 SIC Lady Falcons Volleyball Athletes are hosting a 2-day Youth Volleyball Clinic at SIC’s Deaton Gym. Sessions are available for Grades 3-5, 6-8, an 9-12 with a...

Ridgway, IL
ABOUT

With Ridgway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

