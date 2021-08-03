Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nucla, CO

Nucla calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Nucla Digest
Nucla Digest
 3 days ago

(NUCLA, CO) Nucla is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nucla:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0uUD_0bGQnB3c00

Summer Leaf Soap Dishes Clay Class

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 11 S Park Ave, Montrose, CO

Instructor: Rene Fisher $10 to MCA for class $10 to instructor for supplies We will be creating soap dishes using summer leaves that are collected by you! Bring your favorite leaves to impress...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tBUBj_0bGQnB3c00

Local Produce Food Donations

Norwood, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1570 Grand Ave, Norwood, CO

Every Wednesday between 3pm-7pm, drop off your local produce donations at the Fresh Food Hub! Your garden produce will be delivered to our local food banks on Thursday\'s.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nVt6_0bGQnB3c00

Ute 100

La Sal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Description: Mt. Peale Animal Sanctuary and Healing Center is a non-profit 501(c)3 animal sanctuary. Providing care for the animals relies solely on donations. There will be donation jars inside...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ofxp1_0bGQnB3c00

Twilight Shavano Tours

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 17253 Chipeta Rd, Montrose, CO

Twilight Shavano Tours 6:30 - 8:30 PM Located just outside of Montrose, the Shavano Valley is one of the most picturesque and important rock art sites in western Colorado. The site was used from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXpui_0bGQnB3c00

Men’s Coffee Klatch

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1047 N 1st St, Montrose, CO

Come join the TRPC coffee klatch for a time of fellowship and coffee with the men of TRPC.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Nucla Digest

Nucla Digest

Nucla, CO
8
Followers
183
Post
773
Views
ABOUT

With Nucla Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Nucla, CO
City
Norwood, CO
Montrose, CO
Government
City
Montrose, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Nucla, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Art#Grand Ave#Local Food#Fresh Food#Mca#Trpc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy