Nucla calendar: What's coming up
(NUCLA, CO) Nucla is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nucla:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 11 S Park Ave, Montrose, CO
Instructor: Rene Fisher $10 to MCA for class $10 to instructor for supplies We will be creating soap dishes using summer leaves that are collected by you! Bring your favorite leaves to impress...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1570 Grand Ave, Norwood, CO
Every Wednesday between 3pm-7pm, drop off your local produce donations at the Fresh Food Hub! Your garden produce will be delivered to our local food banks on Thursday\'s.\n
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Description: Mt. Peale Animal Sanctuary and Healing Center is a non-profit 501(c)3 animal sanctuary. Providing care for the animals relies solely on donations. There will be donation jars inside...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 17253 Chipeta Rd, Montrose, CO
Twilight Shavano Tours 6:30 - 8:30 PM Located just outside of Montrose, the Shavano Valley is one of the most picturesque and important rock art sites in western Colorado. The site was used from...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 1047 N 1st St, Montrose, CO
Come join the TRPC coffee klatch for a time of fellowship and coffee with the men of TRPC.
Comments / 0