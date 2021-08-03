Coming soon: Jackman events
(JACKMAN, ME) Jackman is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jackman:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 2787 US-201, West Forks, ME
DLS returns to The Marshall in The Forks! come join us for a night of great music drinks and dancing!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 1 Chairback Road T7 R9, Greenville, ME
Join us for a long weekend at the Gorman Chairback Lodge and Cabins in Maine's 100-Mile Wilderness. The lodge is a short distance from many great spots - the Appalachian Trail, Gulf Hagas gorge...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 9 Lily Bay Rd, Greenville, ME
Come and meet Joe Wax and hear him discuss his popular book Final Mission.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 281 The Birches Rd, Rockwood, ME
🔥T4 Survival Camp at The Birches Resort is designed as an exclusive destination experience in the Northwoods of Maine. This is a high end experience and unlike any other camp in the United...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 2265 US-201, West Forks, ME
You have some HUGE WATER coming your way! Your chance to see the Kennebec River raging and roaring at a thrilling level of 8,000 CFS is coming on September 11. We all know that when water level...
Comments / 0