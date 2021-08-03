Cancel
Longville, MN

Longville events calendar

Longville Dispatch
Longville Dispatch
 3 days ago

(LONGVILLE, MN) Longville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Longville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5JqV_0bGQn1Jb00

Walker, MN — Tiffany

Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:35 PM

Address: 6800 Y Frontage Rd NW, Walker, MN

Buy Sheena Easton & Tiffany tickets to see the best pop and rock music acts live and in-person on Fri, Sep 10, 2021 7:00 pm at Northern Lights Casino in Walker, MN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLhmA_0bGQn1Jb00

Remer's Harvest Fest

Remer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Don't miss the Remer Harvest Fest. Come join the festivities: Parades, Flea Market, Street dance, Craft Show, Turkey BBQ, Beer Garden and much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uk5Ad_0bGQn1Jb00

Lakeside Concert Series Presented by NAC

Hackensack, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Lakeside Concert Series Presented by Northwoods Arts Council Featuring Daybreak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ej1Jo_0bGQn1Jb00

Zakk Grandahl Band at The Pub

Remer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Remer, MN

Nashville Recording Artist Zakk Grandahl Is Coming To The Pub In Remer, Mn For A Great Night Of Classic Traditional Country Music!!! If You Love Old School Traditional Country And Honky Tonk Music...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dEuLA_0bGQn1Jb00

Lead Tackle Collection

Hackensack, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 112 1st St S, Hackensack, MN

The Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America will be at Rendezvous Brewing collecting lead fishing tackle. Bring in at least 4 ounces of lead fishing tackle, and they will give...

With Longville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

