Longville events calendar

These events are coming up in the Longville area:

Walker, MN — Tiffany Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:35 PM

Address: 6800 Y Frontage Rd NW, Walker, MN

Buy Sheena Easton & Tiffany tickets to see the best pop and rock music acts live and in-person on Fri, Sep 10, 2021 7:00 pm at Northern Lights Casino in Walker, MN.

Remer's Harvest Fest Remer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Don't miss the Remer Harvest Fest. Come join the festivities: Parades, Flea Market, Street dance, Craft Show, Turkey BBQ, Beer Garden and much more.

Lakeside Concert Series Presented by NAC Hackensack, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Lakeside Concert Series Presented by Northwoods Arts Council Featuring Daybreak

Zakk Grandahl Band at The Pub Remer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Remer, MN

Nashville Recording Artist Zakk Grandahl Is Coming To The Pub In Remer, Mn For A Great Night Of Classic Traditional Country Music!!! If You Love Old School Traditional Country And Honky Tonk Music...

Lead Tackle Collection Hackensack, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 112 1st St S, Hackensack, MN

The Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America will be at Rendezvous Brewing collecting lead fishing tackle. Bring in at least 4 ounces of lead fishing tackle, and they will give...