Woodland, CA

Why I Ride: Meet the Bike Campaign’s inexhaustible handyman

By Special to The Enterprise
Davis Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe may not come with a Superhero cape, but Jim Wellington is doing his part to make sure that local community members have a safe and comfortable bike to ride. Jim is one of the many volunteer bike mechanics for The Bike Campaign, and when asked to describe him, the word that comes to mind for Maria Contreras Tebbutt, Director of The Bike Campaign, is “inexhaustible.” Jim consistently volunteers on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the two Bike Garage locations in Woodland and Davis. In fact, he took the lead to design and set up the new facility in a tractor shed at the Cannery in Davis.

