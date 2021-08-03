Cancel
Tribune, KS

Events on the Tribune calendar

(TRIBUNE, KS) Tribune is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tribune area:

Hunting Heritage Banquet

Cheyenne Wells, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Hunting Heritage Banquet is on Facebook. To connect with Hunting Heritage Banquet, join Facebook today.

Grand Open House

Tribune, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 321 E Harper St, Tribune, KS

GCHS is inviting the community and public to come and tour our newly renovated facility. Public tours will be offered on a walk-in basis during the below times: Friday, August 6th...

Sunday School/Youth Group Planning meal

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 309 2nd St, Sharon Springs, KS

Sunday School/ Youth Planning Meeting! Please join us for a meal if you have any interest in helping out with Sunday School and/or youth group. August 18th, 5:00 PM at the church. RSVP to Rebecca...

Rowdy Johnson

Marienthal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 212 3rd St, Marienthal, KS

Back by popular demand, true to his word, Rowdy Johnson returns to the Blue Bird

