Crosby, ND

Events on the Crosby calendar

Crosby Digest
Crosby Digest
 3 days ago

(CROSBY, ND) Live events are coming to Crosby.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crosby:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpKDI_0bGQmrnP00

Tioga's Drone Camp for Kids

Tioga, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 510 6th St NE, Tioga, ND

The Autonomous Robot Smart Car is built using the Arduino microcontroller along with components like the Ultrasonic Sensor, Infrared Line Sensors, Bluetooth and more. You will build your robot...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGfGi_0bGQmrnP00

Gettin' Outta Dodge at Little Egypt | Williams County Parks Summer Concert Series

Ray, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Gettin’ Outta Dodge is composed of cousins Kalie Rider and Michael Bearce, playing a mix of country oldies, folk, bluegrass and originals. Kalie and Michael are multitalented musicians on guitar...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XlUOB_0bGQmrnP00

Enbridge Robotics Camp - Smart Car Build

Tioga, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 406 6th St NE, Tioga, ND 58852

During this camp you will build a Robot Car that can autonomously avoid obstacles, follow a line, and be controlled by your smart phone!

Come see 'Matilda': Children's Musical Theater of Bartlesville presents "Matilda" July 22 to 25 at the Bartlesville Community Center. The musical is based on the original Roald Dahl book. The show will begin at 7 p.m. on July 23 and 2 p.m. on July 24 and 25. To purchase tickets for "Matilda," visit CMT's website at https://cmtonstage.com/welcome.html.

