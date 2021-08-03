Check out all six: A Beer-Lover's Guide to Newport County Breweries

The breweries of Newport County are a six-pack of sudsy fun waiting to be gulped down, and include some innovative brews and great new places to drink them. “The Newport brewery scene is as good as anywhere in New England right now,” says Brendan O’Donnell, CEO of Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co., which is in the process of constructing a multimillion-dollar expansion that will include a new rooftop beer garden and increased brewing and distilling capacity. “Everybody’s doing something different,” O’Donnell says, “and there’s something for everyone.”