Live events Gardiner — what’s coming up

(GARDINER, MT) Live events are coming to Gardiner.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gardiner:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 206 Main St, Gardiner, MT
Tia Martini and Leon Elam - The Pickin' Pear - branch out from Canyon Collected to create a folk 'n' roll duo. They combine their non-traditional...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 30 Murphy Lane, Emigrant, MT 59027
Training that focuses on assessing senior capacity, looking for signs of abuse and exploitation, and reporting suspected abuses.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: Weststraße 5-7, 59065 Hamm
In diesem Workshop machen wir Calliope mini zu einem Instrument und erforschen die unterschiedlichen Sensoren.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: Yellowstone, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190
Join us in July or September 2021 for a four-night, hands-on astrophotography workshop during New Moon when the skies are darkest.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 210 Railroad Lane, Emigrant, MT
RESCHEDULED! Thanks for your patience! Previously purchased tickets (June 18, 2020) will be honored; no need to purchase new tickets. Simply pull up your old QR code ticket from last year and that...
