Gardiner, MT

Live events Gardiner — what’s coming up

Gardiner News Flash
 3 days ago

(GARDINER, MT) Live events are coming to Gardiner.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gardiner:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONnFa_0bGQmp1x00

Pickin' Pear at Wonderland Cafe and Lodge

Gardiner, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 206 Main St, Gardiner, MT

Tia Martini and Leon Elam - The Pickin' Pear - branch out from Canyon Collected to create a folk 'n' roll duo. They combine their non-traditional...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXt9D_0bGQmp1x00

Working with Older Adults: Capacity, Exploitation, and Reporting -Emigrant

Emigrant, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 30 Murphy Lane, Emigrant, MT 59027

Training that focuses on assessing senior capacity, looking for signs of abuse and exploitation, and reporting suspected abuses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBWbb_0bGQmp1x00

Ferien-Workshop -Programmieren: Calliope - Mini Piano

Pray, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Weststraße 5-7, 59065 Hamm

In diesem Workshop machen wir Calliope mini zu einem Instrument und erforschen die unterschiedlichen Sensoren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQGTi_0bGQmp1x00

Yellowstone at Night - Beginner's Astrophotography Workshop

Yellowstone National Park, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Yellowstone, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190

Join us in July or September 2021 for a four-night, hands-on astrophotography workshop during New Moon when the skies are darkest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmNrp_0bGQmp1x00

the steeldrivers w/laney lou & the bird dogs - rescheduled!

Emigrant, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 210 Railroad Lane, Emigrant, MT

RESCHEDULED! Thanks for your patience! Previously purchased tickets (June 18, 2020) will be honored; no need to purchase new tickets. Simply pull up your old QR code ticket from last year and that...

Gardiner News Flash

Gardiner News Flash

Gardiner, MT
ABOUT

With Gardiner News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

